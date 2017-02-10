Records tumble as Virat Kohli scores double ton against Bangladesh

Virat Kohli became the first Indian captain to score a double hundred against Bangladesh. (Source: AP) Virat Kohli became the first Indian captain to score a double hundred against Bangladesh. (Source: AP)

India skipper Virat Kohli became the first batsman in the history of Test cricket to register four double centuries in four successive series. He surpassed this record as he reached his double century in the second session of Day 2 against Bangladesh. In the process he overtook the joint record of three centuries held by Sir Don Bradman (1930-32) and Rahul Dravid record (2003-04).

However, in the list of most double centuries, he still trails the likes of the modern greats of the game – Rahul Dravid, (5) Ricky Ponting (6), Mahela Jayawardene (7), Brian Lara (9), Kumar Sangakkara (11) and the legendary Don Bradman who sits at the top of the ladder with 12 double hundreds.

Kohli also broke the record held by former cricketer and Indian opener Virender Sehwag of most Test runs scored by a batsman in a home season. As he reached 144, Kohli went past Sehwag’s total of 1,105 runs which the ‘Nawab of Najafgarh’ had achieved the feat in 2004-05 season.

Noticeably, Sehwag had taken a total of 17 innings to score 1105 of runs. Kohli, meanwhile, has managed to that in just 15 innings with a stunning average of almost 90. However, both batsmen have score four hundreds enroute to this milestone. Kohli had surpassed former India captain Sunil Gavaskar and former England batsman Graham Gooch on Day 1 with 1075 runs

What is even astounding is that he now also holds the top slot among captains scoring most runs in a home season. Some of the names featuring in the elite list include Graham Gooch, Sunil Gavaskar, Dilip Vengsarkar, Ricky Ponting, Mudassar Nazar

If we take a look at the phenomenal season Kohli has had we can see that most of his runs came against England — 655 at an average of 109.16. Furthermore, Kohli also broke Sunil Gavaskar‘s record for most boundaries (119 in 1979-80) hit by an Indian captain in a season.

