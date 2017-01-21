Recall order diluting institutional teams: Attorney General to SC

The bench said that it would “not shy away” from deciding the legal issues but the imminent task it has before the court was to appoint a panel of administrators for managing day-to-day affairs of the BCCI. The bench said that it would “not shy away” from deciding the legal issues but the imminent task it has before the court was to appoint a panel of administrators for managing day-to-day affairs of the BCCI.

As a new Supreme Court bench began hearing on Friday a petition on reforms in the BCCI, Attorney General for India Mukul Rohatgi entered the fray, seeking recall of the main judgment, which, among several other directions, had stripped Railways, Services and Association of Indian Universities (AIU) of their status as full-time members and voting rights.

Making his debut after the previous bench headed by then Chief Justice of India TS Thakur disintegrated owing to the CJI’s retirement, the top law officer said that he had been observing the proceedings so far but he would now argue in the case too.

Rohatgi complained that the three cricket bodies that he is representing had been relegated to being mere associate members after the July 18, 2016 judgment despite being integral constituents of the BCCI for decades.

“We have been promoting the game, giving jobs but by one stroke, we have been relegated to associate members who have no voting rights. It is completely unfair, more so when I have been stripped of my rights without being given an opportunity of being heard,” the AG submitted before the bench, now headed by Justice Dipak Misra.

As amicus curiae Gopal Subramanium intervened saying Railways and Services had been heard by the court through Additional Solicitor General Maninder Singh, Rohatgi said he was first arguing for the AIU, which was not given a hearing by the court before the final order. “I am seeking a recall of this order and have filed an application in this regard. I am also raising a more fundamental issue regarding the extent of judicial review in matters of internal administrations of a private society, be that BCCI or several other state associations,” argued Rohatgi.

He added that there had been occasions in the past when the court, in its desire to do good, have passed certain orders which had to be later recalled because of various issues relating to jurisdiction. “I have no love for the BCCI but there are certain fundamental issues that require a re-look by this court. The implementation of the Lodha reforms needed a bigger debate and it could be referred to a larger bench,” said the AG.

He cited example of the Delhi District Cricket Association (DDCA), pointing out it has been registered as a company under Section 25 of the Companies Act, 1956, with a purpose of promoting the game and all income is re-invested for this sole motive.

“Similarly, there are other bodies registered under the Societies Registration Act and other laws for regulating their affairs. So my principle point is could this at all be done by the court? I would further say that this court can recall its order,” added Rohatgi.

The bench, also comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, said that it would “not shy away” from deciding the legal issues but the imminent task it has before the court was to appoint a panel of administrators for managing day-to-day affairs of the BCCI.

BCCI is currently without a president and secretary as Anurag Thakur and Ajay Shirke were sacked by the top court on January 2. Apart from removing Thakur and Shirke, the court also issued show cause notices asking why contempt and perjury proceedings not be initiated against Thakur.

According to a July 18 order by the apex court, most BCCI office bearers were ineligible to carry on and the RM Lodha panel had asked the court to remove them.

The court also said that it would like to examine Rohatgi’s submissions as to how a non-government servant could become an office-bearer for cricket bodies being managed by the Services or Railways. “We find logic in your statement as to how a non-government servant could head a body being run by the armed forces. We will definitely deal with this argument,” said the bench, fixing January 24 as the next date of hearing.

Meanwhile, BCCI’s counsel Kapil Sibal told the bench that it was imperative to have some experts to negotiate on behalf of the BCCI in the meeting to be held by the ICC in the first week of February.

“We apprehend there is a proposal to reduce the share of the BCCI from 22 per cent to 11 per cent. This will mean a loss of Rs 8,000 crore and hence we must have some experienced cricket administrators to negotiate on behalf of the BCCI in the ICC meeting,” said Sibal, requesting the bench to nominate any 2-3 members from the current bunch of administrators to lead the BCCI.

Amicus curiae Gopal Subramanium, however, said that some ad-hoc arrangements could be made. At this, Sibal retorted: “All these ad hoc arrangements will destroy cricket.” He further pleaded that Lodha panel should be retrained from interfering with the day-to-day affairs of the BCCI in view of the court’s January 2 order.

The January 2-order had recorded: “The role of the Justice R M Lodha Committee shall hereafter be confined to overall policy and direction on such matters as may be referred by this Court.” Citing this order, Sibal also rued that the panel has been preparing a FAQ. The bench said that it would also take up this issue on Tuesday next week. .