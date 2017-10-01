Really convincing series win for India, says Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli (R) praised his bowlers for win against Australia. (AP Photo) Virat Kohli (R) praised his bowlers for win against Australia. (AP Photo)

Virat Kohli expressed his happiness over India series win over Australia especially in the manner in which the team won its games. The Indian captain said that the series win was convincing and the team ticked all the boxes in the five matches. He praised the team for winning the four matches by making a ‘comeback’.

India won the fifth and final ODI against Australia in Nagpur on Sunday. The seven-wicket win helped India win the series 4-1 and retain the world number one rank in ODIs.

“I thought it was a really convincing series win. We’ve ticked all the boxes. We’ve been put under pressure, and we’ve come back four times to win four games. Lots of positives to come out of this series,” Kohli said after the match.

India had already won the series in Indore as they won first three ODIs. But, they lost the fourth game in Bangalore and had to win this match to retain the world number one rank. Kohli said that it has become a habit for the players to keep themselves motivated even after winning the series.

“I think it’s become second nature to the players (to keep themselves motivated despite already winning the series). The management has played a role in that as well,” he said.

India brought back their successful pace bowling pair of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah for this game after dropping them for the Bangalore ODI and Kohli praised the two bowlers. Both of them once again proved why they are rated so high as death bowlers.

“Bhuvneshwar and Bumrah have been outstanding for us. When Umesh and Shami got their opportunity they were pretty good as well. And those two wristspinners in the middle overs, and all the batsmen,” Kohli said in praise of Indian bowlers.

But, Kohli said that he now has a “good” headache in selection as Hardik Pandya, who was named the Man-of-the-Series, proved himself as good player top of the order as well.

“Hardik Pandya the biggest example, earning the Man of the Series. Good headache (as far as selection is concerned) – you might as well have a few to pick from and take the best 11 possible,” he said.

Pandya, who starred for India in the third ODI after being sent in at number four, was named the Player of the Series and he said that though he had a good series, there is always scope of improvement.

“There’s always scope of improvement in everything I do, I always believe I can improve day by day. Working hard on my fitness, to be fit for every game, because it’s not easy to do both skills. The situation I batted this time was different from what I’ve been used to, so I’ve learned a lot, and a pleasure playing against Australia,” he said.

