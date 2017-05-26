RCB’s batting didn’t click so the performance dipped badly, says Yuzvendra Chahal

RCB spinner Yuzvendra Chahal had an ordinary outing in the IPL. RCB spinner Yuzvendra Chahal had an ordinary outing in the IPL.

Royal Challengers Bangalore had a disastrous outing in the tenth edition of the IPL. While a lot of blame was put on the senior statesmen of the side, young RCB spinner Yuzvendra Chahal in a recent interview questioned the reason behind it.

“Why should they be blamed? They are the world class players. These three took RCB to the final last season. If you see their records, that says it all. They are the best in the world. All I want to say is, it was a bad season for us. We will come back hard next season,” Chahal told NDTV in an exclusive interview.

“Our batting didn’t click. Last year we made it to the final because of our batting. This time, our batting didn’t click so the performance dipped badly. Our bowling and fielding departments were really good,” Chahal said.

“You can’t predict anything in T20s. RCB have done really well in the last season. We made it to the final last year,” the leg-spinner said.

“We were all disappointed on not making to the Play-offs. But, our captain Virat came to everyone’s rooms, motivated us and asked to give our best in the remaining matches. He asked us to play for our fans and pride. We are proud that we have a captain like him,” Chahal

“Honestly, I didn’t expect my call-up. I was just playing my game and will continue giving my best. Rest will be taken care by selectors. If they think, I am good enough, they will take me in. Champions Trophy is a very big stage and there will be lot more opportunities for me in the coming future,” Chahal said.

When asked about the bowling variations he said, “I have some tricks in my mind and would like to first try them out in the practice sessions.”

