RCA poll results to be declared on June 2

The results of the controversial Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) elections are all set to be announced on June 2. The polling process was over yesterday but the sealed ballot boxes were kept in the government treasury till the

High Court’s directive.

Ram Pal Sharma of CP Joshi faction moved to the court and Justice J S Ranka today ordered that the counting and

declaration of results will take place on June 2.

The former RCA president Lalit Modi’s son Ruchir is fighting against senior Congress leader CP Joshi, who has also

been an ex-president, for the top post.

The election was originally scheduled to be held on April 26 but was stalled abruptly on late night of April 22 by RCA Secretary Sumendra Tiwari as it was believed that Joshi faction was in majority. Rajasthan High Court then ordered RCA to hold the election on May 29.

The polling for the six posts as per the Lodha Committee recommendations did not take much time as there are only 33 district cricket associations, who have the voting right in accord with the Sports Act prevailing in the state.

Many in Rajasthan cricket circle believe if Ruchir wins, it will be his father Lalit, who will be controlling the shots from his base in the United Kingdom.

For past few months, the Modi faction has been preparing ground for 22-year-old Ruchir. Most of the district associations feel that Ruchir’s entry into RCA would not help in lifting the BCCI ban and thus they approached Joshi, 67, to lead the fight against Lalit’s son.

While both the factions are claiming majority, the cross voting might change the equations. The Joshi faction though is apprehensive of the State Government’s support for Modi faction, it is still confident of a victory.

“We believe we have already won the election. We would not allow the state cricket to suffer more,” said Ram Pal

Sharma, who is believed to be close to Joshi.

On the other hand, Mehmood Abdi from Modi faction claimed that they would be winning by a handsome margin. “We are confident of majority and Ruchir would new RCA president,” he said.

