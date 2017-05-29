RCA elections held, results to be declared after Rajasthan High Court order

Both groups may move court against the decision to keep the ballot boxes in the government treasury. Both groups may move court against the decision to keep the ballot boxes in the government treasury.

The polling process in the Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) elections was over today but the sealed ballot boxes have been kept in the government treasury until the High Court gives further directive.

Former RCA president Lalit Modi’s son Ruchir is fighting against senior Congress leader CP Joshi, who has also been an ex-president.

The polling for the six posts as per the Lodha Committee recommendations did not take much time as there are only 33 district cricket associations, who have the voting right in accord with the Sports Act prevailing in the state.

While both Joshi faction and Modi Group are claiming victory, the court order dampened the spirits of supporters and the Ballot boxes were sealed until the court orders the result to be declared.

But before this a lot of drama took place. The ombudsman appointed for the elections, Justice Gyan Sudha Mishra requested the High Court to keep the ballot boxes in its custody.

The court refused to do so and asked the Ombudsman herself to look after the security of boxes. It was learned that the boxes were later taken to government treasury.

Meanwhile both the group may move court against the decision to keep the ballot boxes in the government treasury.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now