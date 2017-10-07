Ravindra Jadeja’s restaurant in Rajkot raided, inedible and stale food found

Ravindra Jadeja’s restaurant, ‘Jaddu’s Food Field’ was raided by the food department of Rajkot municipal corporation. (Source: File) Ravindra Jadeja’s restaurant, ‘Jaddu’s Food Field’ was raided by the food department of Rajkot municipal corporation. (Source: File)

Indian left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja has landed in a soup after his restaurant, ‘Jaddu’s Food Field’ was raided by the food department of Rajkot municipal corporation and copius amount of stale and inedible food was discovered.

A total of 212 kg of eatables were found to be of poor quality, not carrying expiry date, fungus induced bakery products and stale vegetables. However, not only was Jadeja’ restaurant was found guilty but also two more nearby outlets were found in the dock. As per latest reports in the Ahmedabad Mirror the restaurants have also been served with a notice.

Reacting to the development Ravindra Jadeja’s sister, Nainaba, who maanges the outlet spoke to hindustan times and said, “Yes we had some quantity of boiled and cooked food. Only a few pieces of bread had gone stale. We used to preserve cooked food, but now we will ensure it is destroyed the same night. Also, we did not have a crusher.”

We could not find it in the market, but will make arrangements now. The food colours were meant to be used only for vegetable carvings and not in food,” she added.

A few other reports also suggested that Jadeja’s eatery had kept food in the freezer for a long period of time which resulted in the food getting stale.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd