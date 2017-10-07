Special Coverage
  • Ravindra Jadeja’s restaurant in Rajkot raided, inedible and stale food found

Ravindra Jadeja’s restaurant in Rajkot raided, inedible and stale food found

Ravindra Jadeja has landed in a soup after his restaurant, 'Jaddu’s Food Field' was raided by the food department of Rajkot municipal corporation

By: Express Web Desk | Published:October 7, 2017 8:02 pm
Ravindra Jadeja, Ravindra Jadeja restaurant, Jaddu’s Food Field, India national cricket team, Rajkot Municipal Corporation Ravindra Jadeja’s restaurant, ‘Jaddu’s Food Field’ was raided by the food department of Rajkot municipal corporation. (Source: File)
Related News

Indian left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja has landed in a soup after his restaurant, ‘Jaddu’s Food Field’ was raided by the food department of Rajkot municipal corporation and copius amount of stale and inedible food was discovered.

A total of 212 kg of eatables were found to be of poor quality, not carrying expiry date, fungus induced bakery products and stale vegetables. However, not only was Jadeja’ restaurant was found guilty but also two more nearby outlets were found in the dock. As per latest reports in the Ahmedabad Mirror the restaurants have also been served with a notice.

Reacting to the development Ravindra Jadeja’s sister, Nainaba, who maanges the outlet spoke to hindustan times and said, “Yes we had some quantity of boiled and cooked food. Only a few pieces of bread had gone stale. We used to preserve cooked food, but now we will ensure it is destroyed the same night. Also, we did not have a crusher.”

We could not find it in the market, but will make arrangements now. The food colours were meant to be used only for vegetable carvings and not in food,” she added.

A few other reports also suggested that Jadeja’s eatery had kept food in the freezer for a long period of time which resulted in the food getting stale.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    eigawards

    Best of Express

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
    • Zone A
    • Zone B
    No.
    Team
    P
    W
    L
    D
    Pts

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
    Oct 06, 201721:00 IST
    Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
    19
    Inter Zone Wildcard Matches - Match 112
    FT
    25
    Bengal Warriors beat Puneri Paltan (25-19)
    Oct 07, 201720:00 IST
    Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
    15
    Live - 1st Half
    3'
    9
    Inter Zone Wildcard Matches - Match 113
    Oct 07, 201721:00 IST
    Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
    VS
    Zone A - Match 114

    eigawards
    We conceded a stupid goal in the first half. It was very much possible to overturn the game 