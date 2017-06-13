Ravindra Jadeja, wife give baby daughter Sanskrit inspired name

Sharing the news of his daughter’s name, Jadeja wrote, “We have named our bundle of joy and little princess “Nidhyana'”. Sharing the news of his daughter’s name, Jadeja wrote, “We have named our bundle of joy and little princess “Nidhyana'”.

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who recently became father of a baby girl has named his “bundle of joy and little princess” ‘Nidhyana’. Jadeja is right now on national duty and will be representing India in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 semi-final against Bangladesh on June 15, 2017.

The all-rounder would hope that the daughter brings him good luck and he finds his form back in the tournament which he dominated in the 2013 edition. Sharing the news of his daughter’s name, Jadeja wrote on Twitter, “We have named our bundle of joy and little princess “Nidhyana'”.

We have named our bundle of joy and little princess “Nidhyana” #daughter — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) 13 June 2017

Jadeja hasn’t got a decent opportunity to bat in the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy yet and has scalped only three wickets in three outings in the middle. India would hope their spinner to return to dominating ways when they take on Bangladesh in the all-important semi-final. With R Ashwin back in the Playing XI, the spinners are expected to play a key role in India’s campaign.

Currently third in ICC ODI rankings, the Men in Blue have a chance to reclaim the top spot in ODI rankings. They need to beat England in the final to pip South Africa. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli is back at top as he overtook AB de Villiers and David Warner in ICC ODI rankings for batsmen.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd