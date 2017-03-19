Ravindra Jadeja unleashes new sword-dance, watch video

Ravindra Jadeja scored 54 runs for India. Ravindra Jadeja scored 54 runs for India.

India conceded 451 runs in the first innings to Australia. Like they have done before this home season, India once again not only overtook that score but took a 152 run lead in the first innings. This was mainly because of Cheteshwar Pujara double century and Wriddhiman Saha’s third Test hundred.

But, Ravindra Jadeja also played an important role in taking the lead past 150. Coming in to bat at number nine, Jadeja not only scored runs for his team, he managed to score his half-century in quick time.

Jadeja’s quick-fire innings gave India the eight overs to bowl to Australia late on day four in which they picked up two crucial wickets, both, picked by Jadeja.

The left-arm spinner dismissed Australian opener David Warner and nightwatchman Nathan Lyon in his 3.2 overs and only gave six runs. India are still 129 runs ahead.

After completing his half-century, Jadeja celebrated his feat with his trade-mark sword celebration, but this time with a twist. The all-rounder imitated the action of taking a sword out of a sheath. He later did the sword-dance, as he has done in the past.

India need eight more wickets on final day to win the third Test against Australia.

