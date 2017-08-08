Ravindra Jadeja becomes top-ranked Test all rounder for first time

Ravindra Jadeja scored 70 runs and picked up seven wickets against Sri Lanka in the second Test. (Source: AP) Ravindra Jadeja scored 70 runs and picked up seven wickets against Sri Lanka in the second Test. (Source: AP)

Ravindra Jadeja was already the top ranked Test bowler in the ICC Test rankings but now he is also World No 1 in all rounders after eclipsing Shakib Al Hasan of Bangladesh in the latest rankings announced on Tuesday following the conclusion of England’s series win over South Africa. Jadeja’s knock of 70 not out and seven wickets in the second Test against Sri Lanka in Colombo has seen the India player take the top spot in all-rounders for the first time. Further, he has also gained nine places to reach 51st rank among batsmen.

Meanwhile R Ashwin has been removed from his second spot in ICC Test rankings for bowlers with Jimmy Anderson’s seven wickets propelling him to World No 2.

Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane have also made significant developments to their rankings following their centuries in the second Test which India won by an innings and 53 runs to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match. Playing his 50th Tets, Pujara’s scored 133 which has helped him to a career-high 888 points and third position while Rahane has gained six places to fifth position with a score of 132.

Moeen Ali who played a key role in England’s 177 run win against South Africa in the fourth and final Test at Manchester has been rewarded for his all-round show to move up to his career-best rankings as a batsman, bowler and an all rounder.

Ali’s scores of 14 and 75 not out have helped him move up three places to a career-best 21st in ICC Test Player rankings for batsmen while his seven wickets in the match, a fifer in the second innings, have enabled him to retain a career-best ranking of 18th among bowlers and fourth in the table for all-rounders.

Moeen Ali became the first player to score 250 runs and take 25 wickets in a four-Test series and was named the Man of the Series alongside South Africa’s Morne Morkel.

ICC Test rankings – Batsmen

Steve Smith – 941 points

Joe Root – 891 points

Cheteshwar Pujara – 888 points

Kane Williamson – 880 points

Virat Kohli – 813 points

Ajinkya Rahane – 776 points

Jonny Bairstow – 772 points

Azhar Ali – 769 points

Hashim Amla – 764 points

David Warner – 759 points

ICC Test rankings – Bowlers

Ravindra Jadeja – 893 points

Jimmy Anderson – 860 points

R Ashwin – 842 points

Josh Hazlewood – 826 points

Rangana Herath – 817 points

Kagiso Rabada – 785 points

Stuart Broad – 775 points

Dale Steyn – 763 points

Vernon Philander – 751 points

Neil Wagner – 745 points

ICC Test all rounders

Ravindra Jadeja – 438 points

Shakib Al Hasan – 431 points

R Ashwin – 418 points

Moeen Ali – 409 points

Ben Stokes – 360 points

