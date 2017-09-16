Ravindra Jadeja to replace injured Axar Patel for first three ODIs against Australia

Ravindra Jadeja will be a part of Indian team for the first three ODIs against Australia. (Source: AP) Ravindra Jadeja will be a part of Indian team for the first three ODIs against Australia. (Source: AP)

Ravindra Jadeja is set to replace an injured Axar Patel in the squad for the first three ODIs against Australia. The series is scheduled to begin from Sunday. The first match of the five-ODI series will take place in Chennai. Jadeja was rested from five-ODI series and only T20I against Sri Lanka which India won with a clean sweep.

Patel who was also a part of the Indian line-up during their limited overs series against Sri Lanka suffered sprain in left ankle while playing football during the practice session on Friday. Moreover, he didn’t even take part in the nets session on Saturday.

“The All-India Senior Selection Committee named Ravindra Jadeja as the replacement for Axar Patel in the team for the first three ODIs in the five-match series against Australia starting tomorrow i.e. September 17, 2017 in MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk in Chennai,” the BCCI said. “Axar sprained his left ankle during a practice session and has been advised rest. The BCCI medical team is monitoring his recovery,” it added.

The left-handed spinner is the second player to miss out on playing the first three ODIs. Earlier, Shikhar Dhawan too opted out of the first three clashes to attend his ailing wife and the news was confirmed by BCCI in an official statement. The BCCI statement read: “Team India opener Shikhar Dhawan has requested to be released from the team for the first three ODIs of the Paytm Australia tour of India, 2017 to attend to his wife, who is unwell. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has decided not to name any replacement for Dhawan in Indian Cricket Team.”

The Virat Kohli-led India team is in sublime form. They recently thumped Sri Lanka 5-0 in an away series and then won the only T20I against the Islanders. On the other side, Australia are coming into this series after ending their 2-match Test series against Bangladesh 1-1. Australia last visited India for a limited overs bilateral series in 2013 and it emerged out to be a run feast.

