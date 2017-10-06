Ravindra Jadeja to miss opening Ranji Trophy match for Saurashtra

Ravindra Jadeja will miss first Ranji Trophy match against Haryana. (Source: File) Ravindra Jadeja will miss first Ranji Trophy match against Haryana. (Source: File)

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will miss the opening Ranji match for Saurashtra against Haryana scheduled to begin on October 6 as the left-hander has to attend a wedding. Jadeja has been replaced by Jay Chauhan in the squad while he would be back in the second round where Saurashtra will lock horns with Jammu and Kashmir.

“He (Jadeja) is not available for the first game. He confirmed to us a couple of days back that it would not be possible for him to play this one,” Kotak told Sportstar.

“He will join the team then. That’s how the plan is till now,” he continued.

Earlier, Jadeja was dropped from the Indian team for the last two ODIs against Australia. The BCCI selectors included left-arm spinner Axar Patel in the Indian squad for the last two one-dayers of the ongoing series against Australia and dropped Ravindra Jadeja.

Patel had twisted his ankle before the series-opener in Chennai, therefore, the selectors had included Jadeja in the 15-man squad as a cover.

India later won the series 4-1.

Squad: Cheteshwar Pujara (captain), Robin Uthappa, Jaydev Unadkat, Snell Patel (wicketkeepar), Prerak Mankad, Chirag Jani, Dharmendra Jadeja, Vandit Jivrajani, Avi Barot, Kishan Parmar, Krushang Patel, Shaurya Sanandiya, Hardik Rathod.

