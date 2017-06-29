Ravindra Jadeja thanks Prime Minister Narendra Modi for inspiring Indians

Ravindra Jadeja uploaded the picture on his Instagram account. Ravindra Jadeja uploaded the picture on his Instagram account.

Enjoying a five-day break from cricket, Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for being an inspiration to all the Indians around the world. The left-handed batsman posted a collage of him on a bicycle and the Indian Prime Minister, also on a bicycle, during his visit to Netherlands. He wrote “Thanks a lot sir.you inspiring all the Indians around the world. Truly Respect you 🙏🏻#greatmen #proudindian #rajputboy.”

The Indian Prime Minister visited the USA, Netherlands and Portugal. Modi was visiting the United States for the first time since Donald Trump took over as the President.

In his three-nation tour, Modi was gifted a bicycle by Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte. Trump, who called Modi a true friend, said “We have had tremendous meetings today, a tremendous success. And we enjoy a wonderful relationship but it’s never been better than it is today. And, again, anytime you’d like we want to have you back as soon as possible.”

Jadeja, who recently became a father to a baby girl ‘Nidhyana’, is in India’s 15-man squad for the five-match ODI and a T20I series against West Indies.

After being dropped from the first two one-dayers and Kuldeep claiming three wickets on his debut, chances of Jadeja making into the playing XI are very sleek. The third ODI will be played at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua on June 30.

