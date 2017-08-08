Ravindra Jadeja takes indirect dig at ICC

India will be without Ravindra Jadeja in the third and final Test against Sri Lanka. (Source: Reuters) India will be without Ravindra Jadeja in the third and final Test against Sri Lanka. (Source: Reuters)

Ravindra Jadeja has possibly taken an indirect swipe at International Cricket Council (ICC) following his one match suspension for accumulation of demerit points in the second Test against Sri Lanka, played at Colombo. Following the announcement of the decision to ban him for one match, Jadeja tweeted an image with the text, “Hum sharif kya hue, puri duniya hi badmaash ho gayi (Now that I’m innocent, the entire world has become mischievous)”.

The left arm spinner has been suspended for one match for accumulating six demerit points in a 24 month period. He had come into the second Test, which India won by an innings and 53 runs, with three demerit points and ICC penalised him further after an incident in the 58th over of Sri Lanka’s second innings.

In the incident, Jadeja fielded the ball at the bowling end and threw it smack back at batsman Malinda Pushpakumara “in a dangerous manner” according to the on-field umpires Rod Tucker and Bruce Oxenford. This act was found to be in breach of Article 2.2.8 of the player’s code of conduct which deals with “throwing a ball (or any other item of cricket equipment such as a water bottle) at or near a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other third person in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during an International Match”. Standing behind the stumps, Wriddhiman Saha caught the ball but not before Jadeja had stung his gloves too.

The, now World No 1 all rounder, accepted the sanctions imposed by ICC match referee Richie Richardson. Besides the one match ban, he was also docked 50 per cent of his match fee.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd