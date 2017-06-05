Ravindra Jadeja takes a rare photo of MS Dhoni and is happy about it, see pic

Ravindra Jadeja with MS Dhoni. Ravindra Jadeja with MS Dhoni.

Playing in a long tournament can be tiring. Apart from sweating it out in nets and the ground during matches, players are physically drained while training. Top eight teams in one-day internationals are currently in England for the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 and after a match for each team, we end the second phase of the group stages.

Teams travel to new venues for the second match. India, who began their Champions Trophy campaign with a 124-run win over arch-rivals Pakistan, are also going to a new venue. India-Pakistan game was held at Edgbaston and now India play their second game against Sri Lanka at The Oval. The team was travelling in bus from Birmingham to London.

Ravindra Jadeja, who picked up two wickets against Pakistan, was seated with former India captain MS Dhoni in the bus and he did not miss out on a opportunity to have a little fun.

In an Instagram post, Jadeja posted a picture of Dhoni with him in which the Indian wicketkeeper is seen taking a nap in the bus. Jadeja’s caption read: “Before he wakes up lemme click picture.#roadtrip to #london #rajputboy.”

Dhoni did not get to bat in the match against Pakistan as India only lost three wickets but he kept wickets for the team. India now play Sri Lanka at the Oval on Thursday. India are the defending champions of the Champions Trophy, a title they won in 2013 under the leadership of Dhoni in the same country.

