Ravindra Jadeja suspended for third Sri Lanka Test

Ravindra Jadeja has been suspended for the third and final Test against Sri Lanka to be played in Pallekele after he breached Article 2.2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Player and Player Support Personnel which resulted in accumulation of demerit points. His accumulation of demerit points reached six points within a 24 month period which earned him a 50 per cent fine and three demerit points.
The incident in question happened in the 58th over of Saturday’s play after he fielded off his own ball and threw a vicious return back to keeper Wriddhiman Saha even though the batsman Dimuth Karunaratne had not left his crease. The on-field umpires Bruce Oxenford and Rod Tucker considered the throw “in a dangerous manner” as it narrowly missed Karunaratne. Jadeja admitted the offence and accepted the sanction as proposed by Richie Richardson of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees which ruled out a need for a formal hearing.
The article charge in question relates to “throwing a ball (or any other item of cricket equipment such as a water bottle) at or near a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other third person in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during an International Match”.
The incident comes within a six month period of his previous offence which came against New Zealand in Indore in October 2016 where he was docked 50 per cent of his match fee and had three demerit points added to his record. With the incident on Saturday and handed out on Sunday, Jadeja has reached the threshold of four demerit points which have been converted to two suspension points.
The six demerit points on Jadeja’s record will stay on his disciplinary record. If Jadeja reaches the next threshold of eight or more demerit points within a 24-month period, then they will be converted into four suspension points.
- Aug 6, 2017 at 6:18 pmSo, it is boon in disguise for Kuldeep Yadav. Jadeja is aggressive player and always try to give the best, but when gets frustrated of not getting the desired result after giving his best, naturally such incidence occur. He admits it after the doing so that what he had done is not correct, but he being aggressive by nature in those frustrating moment can't control, it is but natural.Reply
- Aug 6, 2017 at 6:17 pmIt's okay he got some wickets against a very weak Sri Lankan team. Otherwise he deserves to be out of the team specially after his less than mediocre performance in Champion's Trophy final in 2017. He is one average cricketer donno how keeps his place in the team.......at least his performance does not support the same.Reply
- Aug 6, 2017 at 7:06 pm"mediocre performance in Champion's Trophy final"? So he should be out the Test side because of a "mediocre performance" in one ODI game? He is the number 1 ranked Test bowler for a reason.Reply