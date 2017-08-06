Ravindra Jadeja suspended for third Sri Lanka Test

India will be without Ravindra Jadeja in the third and final Test against Sri Lanka. (Source: Reuters) India will be without Ravindra Jadeja in the third and final Test against Sri Lanka. (Source: Reuters)

Ravindra Jadeja has been suspended for the third and final Test against Sri Lanka to be played in Pallekele after he breached Article 2.2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Player and Player Support Personnel which resulted in accumulation of demerit points. His accumulation of demerit points reached six points within a 24 month period which earned him a 50 per cent fine and three demerit points.

The incident in question happened in the 58th over of Saturday’s play after he fielded off his own ball and threw a vicious return back to keeper Wriddhiman Saha even though the batsman Dimuth Karunaratne had not left his crease. The on-field umpires Bruce Oxenford and Rod Tucker considered the throw “in a dangerous manner” as it narrowly missed Karunaratne. Jadeja admitted the offence and accepted the sanction as proposed by Richie Richardson of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees which ruled out a need for a formal hearing.

The article charge in question relates to “throwing a ball (or any other item of cricket equipment such as a water bottle) at or near a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other third person in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during an International Match”.

The incident comes within a six month period of his previous offence which came against New Zealand in Indore in October 2016 where he was docked 50 per cent of his match fee and had three demerit points added to his record. With the incident on Saturday and handed out on Sunday, Jadeja has reached the threshold of four demerit points which have been converted to two suspension points.

The six demerit points on Jadeja’s record will stay on his disciplinary record. If Jadeja reaches the next threshold of eight or more demerit points within a 24-month period, then they will be converted into four suspension points.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd