Ravindra Jadeja down with viral fever; doubtful for first South Africa Test

Ravindra Jdaeja was rushed to the hospital. (Source: File) Ravindra Jdaeja was rushed to the hospital. (Source: File)

India have been dealt a blow ahead of the start of the series against South Africa with left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja rushed to the hospital with a viral illness. As per a BCCI release, he had been suffering from the illness for the past two days and his involvement in the first Test, starting January 5, is under question. The team management will take a call on bringing him into the side on the morning of the Test in Cape Town. The medical team of the Indian side have been monitoring his progress and are also in touch with local medical team. The medical team are expecting Jadeja to recover in 48 hours.

“The BCCI Medical Team has been monitoring him and is also in touch with the local medical team in Cape Town. The BCCI Medical Team in consultation with the local medical team has decided that Jadeja will be taken to a hospital for treatment and expects him to fully recover in the next 48 hours. A decision on his availability for selection for the opening Test against South Africa will be taken on the morning of the match,” the BCCI release stated.

Meanwhile, in positive news, Shikhar Dhawan has recovered from his ankle injury and is available for selection in the first of the three match Test series. He had suffered a minor injury before the Indian team departed for South Africa. He batted for over 20 minutes during the practice session on Wednesday.

