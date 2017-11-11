Ahead of Sri Lanka series, Ravindra Jadeja relives fond memories; see pic

Ravindra Jadeja posted a photo of him on his official Instagram account. (Source: Instagram) Ravindra Jadeja posted a photo of him on his official Instagram account. (Source: Instagram)

Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who was recently dropped from the Indian ODI squad, posted a photo of him on his official Instagram account that read, “Revdi and jaddu😜#memories #rajputboy”. The photograph, which Jadeja shared on his social media account, is a major throwback to his early cricketing career, presumably his U-19 days. Since then Jadeja has gone from strength to strength as he has cemented his spot in the Indian cricket team.

However, after the recently concluded Sri Lankan tour in August, he was dropped from the limited overs series against Australia and New Zealand. In his place, the BCCI selectors included left-arm spinner Axar Patel in the Indian squad. But in the domestic season, Jadeja has returned to form as he hit his eighth first-class hundred and second double century for Saurashtra. In the upcoming series against Sri Lanka Jadeja will once again look to prove his class, both with the bat and the ball. Below is the list of the squads that will face each other in the Test series which begins from November 16 at the Eden Gardens.

SQUADS

India – Murali Vijay, Lokesh Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Rohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ishant Sharma

Sri Lanka – Dinesh Chandimal(c), Dimuth Karunaratne, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Angelo Mathews, Lahiru Thirimanne, Rangana Herath, Suranga Lakmal, Dilruwan Perera, Lahiru Gamage, Lakshan Sandakan, Vishwa Fernando, Dasun Shanaka, Niroshan Dickwella, Roshen Silva

