Special Coverage
  • Ranji Trophy 2017-18: After being ignored Ravindra Jadeja blasts double hundred against Jammu and Kashmir

Ranji Trophy 2017-18: After being ignored Ravindra Jadeja blasts double hundred against Jammu and Kashmir

In his knock of 201, Ravindra Jadeja faced 313 deliveries and hit 23 boundaries and two maximums.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:October 15, 2017 2:19 pm
Ravindra Jadeja, india, australia, india vs australia, ind vs aus, dharamshala match, cricket news, sports news Ravindra Jadeja also hit his eighth first-class hundred in the process. (Source: AP)
Related News

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja slammed yet another double hundred on Sunday in the ongoing Ranji Trophy match between Saurashtra and Jammu Kashmir. With this whirlwind knock, Jadeja proved his detractors wrong and showed that he is in rich vein of form and the decision to rest him might not have been the correct one.

In his knock of 201, Jadeja faced 313 deliveries and hit 23 boundaries and two maximums. After seeing off the initial threat, Jadeja took the attack to the bowlers and made maximum utilization of the lose deliveries. He was finally dismissed by Waseem Raza on second day’s play when Saurashtra tried to up the ante before declaring their innings.

Earlier, on Day 1 Jadeja was unbeaten on 150. He was ably supported by Sheldon Jackson who scored a fine 181. Courtesy of their knocks Saurashtra managed to put up a massive score of 624 in their first innings.

SQUADS:

Saurashtra

Kishan Parmar, Snell Patel (wk), Cheteshwar Pujara (c), Sheldon Jackson, Robin Uthappa, Prerak Mankad, Chirag Jani, Ravindra Jadeja, Vandit Jivrajani, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Shaurya Sanandia

Jammu and Kashmir

Ahmed Bandy, Shubham Khajuria, Pranav Gupta, Ian Dev Singh, Parvez Rasool (c), Aditya Singh, Puneet Bisht (wk), Samiullah Beigh, Waseem Raza, Mohammed Mudhasir, Ram Dayal

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    eigawards

    Best of Express

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
    • Zone A
    • Zone B
    No.
    Team
    P
    W
    L
    D
    Pts

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
    Oct 14, 201721:00 IST
    Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune
    43
    Zone A - Match 125
    FT
    24
    Puneri Paltan beat U Mumba (43-24)
    Oct 15, 201720:00 IST
    Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune
    VS
    Zone B - Match 126
    Oct 15, 201721:00 IST
    Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune
    VS
    Zone A - Match 127

    eigawards
    India was physically finished by first 45 minutes against Ghana 