Ranji Trophy 2017-18: After being ignored Ravindra Jadeja blasts double hundred against Jammu and Kashmir

Ravindra Jadeja also hit his eighth first-class hundred in the process. (Source: AP) Ravindra Jadeja also hit his eighth first-class hundred in the process. (Source: AP)

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja slammed yet another double hundred on Sunday in the ongoing Ranji Trophy match between Saurashtra and Jammu Kashmir. With this whirlwind knock, Jadeja proved his detractors wrong and showed that he is in rich vein of form and the decision to rest him might not have been the correct one.

In his knock of 201, Jadeja faced 313 deliveries and hit 23 boundaries and two maximums. After seeing off the initial threat, Jadeja took the attack to the bowlers and made maximum utilization of the lose deliveries. He was finally dismissed by Waseem Raza on second day’s play when Saurashtra tried to up the ante before declaring their innings.

Earlier, on Day 1 Jadeja was unbeaten on 150. He was ably supported by Sheldon Jackson who scored a fine 181. Courtesy of their knocks Saurashtra managed to put up a massive score of 624 in their first innings.

SQUADS:

Saurashtra

Kishan Parmar, Snell Patel (wk), Cheteshwar Pujara (c), Sheldon Jackson, Robin Uthappa, Prerak Mankad, Chirag Jani, Ravindra Jadeja, Vandit Jivrajani, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Shaurya Sanandia

Jammu and Kashmir

Ahmed Bandy, Shubham Khajuria, Pranav Gupta, Ian Dev Singh, Parvez Rasool (c), Aditya Singh, Puneet Bisht (wk), Samiullah Beigh, Waseem Raza, Mohammed Mudhasir, Ram Dayal

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App