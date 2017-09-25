Only in Express

Ravindra Jadeja posts obscure photo on Instagram

Ravindra Jadeja posted an obscure photo of him on his official Instagram account that read, "Had a really great "Night Out" last night, according to my police report.#rajputboy."

Ravindra Jadeja has been dropped from India ODI squad for remainder against Australia.
Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja posted an obscure photo of him on his official Instagram account that read, “Had a really great “Night Out” last night, according to my police report.#rajputboy.” Jadeja was dropped from the ODI squad that is facing Australia after the conclusion of the third game of the five-match series and Axar Patel was brought in back.

Jadeja was selected in the team for the first three ODIs after Patel twisted his ankle before the starting of the series in Chennai. India have taken an unassailable 3-0 lead against Australia after clinching the win at Indore’s Holkar Stadium by 5 wickets on Sunday. Courtesy a sensible effort from Hardik Pandya and Manish Pandey, India chased down a target of 294 runs. Earlier, openers Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane did provide India with a perfect start but the home side lost the plot in the middle overs and lost wickets in quick succession.

Ravindra Jadeja last played for India in a Test match against Sri Lanka in Colombo where he picked up a total of 7 wickets in the match including a fifer and also scored 70 runs in first innings. India after batting first scored 622/9 (d) in first innings after riding on fantastic individual hundreds from Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane and then bowled the hosts out for 183 and 386 in first and second innings respectively.

