Ravindra Jadeja pips Ravichandran Ashwin to end 2017 at third rank in Test rankings for bowlers

Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja made it to the top four position in the ICC Player Rankings for Test Bowlers. Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja made it to the top four position in the ICC Player Rankings for Test Bowlers.

India’s Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin ended 2017 at the third and fourth position respectively in the ICC Player Rankings for Test Bowlers, which is led by England fast bowler James Anderson at the top, followed by South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada at second.

Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah has been placed third in the ICC Bowling Rankings of the limited overs format. While Pakistan’s Hasan Ali claimed the first position in the ODI bowling Rankings, Imad Wasim overtook Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan in the T20I Bowling Rankings by just a point.

The other two Indians who made it to the top 20 ICC ODI Bowling Rankings are Akshar Patel and Bhuvneshwar Kumar at 11th and 15th position respectively. Yuzvendra Chahal features at the 16th position in the T20I Bowling Rankings.

The experienced spin duo of Jadeja and Ashwin had started 2017 in the top three positions of ICC Bowling Rankings and managed to finish at third and fourth respectively.

In the ICC Player Rankings for Test Bowlers, there is no change in the top nine with England’s James Anderson leading the field. Anderson had started the year on 810 points in the sixth position and has finished on 892 points in the number-one spot.

The only change in the top 10 is the return of South Africa fast bowler Morne Morkel in 10th position. The 33-year-old claimed five for 21 in Zimbabwe’s first innings for which he has been rewarded with a rise of three places, which has now put him one place ahead of Dale Steyn. It is for the first time in nearly two years that Morkel is within the top 10.

