Killing’em softly, killing’em slowly

Ravindra Jadeja had just one problem with his own bowling. When he wanted to vary his pace and bowl slower, he felt it wasn’t always landing as he would like. Often, the ball would just float across, the length would drop, and the batsmen would cut him away. Two important series against England and Australia were coming up, and Jadeja felt he had to do something to make his slow(er) deliveries more effective. When he came for some rest and recuperation in Bangalore at the National Cricket Academy just prior to England series, he ran into Narendra Hirwani, the spin coach.

“Hiru bhai, What’s your take on my bowling?” An earthy character, Hirwani has this unique ‘desi’ way of doing things. He didn’t talk about bowling but instead threw this cryptic remark at Jadeja. “Tu to itna accha gaana gaata hai, poori duniya ko patha hai, (You sing so well, world knows it)” Hirwani recalls now. “Voh samajh gaya ki Hiru bhai kuch dene waale hain!,” Hirwani smiles. “Everyone knows you put the ball in the right areas—hit the right line and length and your quickish pace on the ball is really good.”

“When a guy can sing so well, then what’s left to do— gaane mey harkate karen!” (just do some trickery!)” And Hirwani stars singing to Jadeja. “Aaaa…. Just go aaaaaaaaaaa, Sur mey kuch harkate karo! Air mey speed ko vary karo, and your bowling value would increase!”

Jadeja started to laugh and began to share his concern. “When I bowl slow, length also drops and I get cut away,” he told Hirwani. It was something that Hirwani had also noted. “Even if the length didn’t fall short, there wasn’t much happening with the ball. It was just slow and didn’t have any threat to the batsman.”

Hirwani had identified the reason for the lack of venom when Jadeja bowled slow. “It’s happening because you are slowing up your hand-speed also. The ball is going slow but kuch dum nahi hai. After pitching it isn’t doing much. You are not putting your body strength into the ball, and there is no hand-speed also.”

Hirwani then threw his next trick at Jadeja. “You have the most powerful throw in the Indian team, na? Yes. When you throw, do one thing—spin ke saath karo—use the same strength, same hand-speed but with spin.” Jadeja told Hirwani that the throw wouldn’t be fast and the ball would lose pace. “Hiru-bhai, tez nahi jayegi!”

“Bas, that’s exactly what you need to do,” Hirwani would tell Jadeja. “Increase the rotations, ball would go slow. You go with your usual arm-speed in bowling – don’t think you are bowling slow but increase the RPM on the ball and then see what happens. Bas ho gaya kaam!” Hirwani says now.

“He is already such a natural bowler— just few tweaks here and there to make him realise that varying the ball-pace didn’t require any action change or change in arm-speeds. He didn’t have to make any drastic changes. Sometimes, when you bowling for long, these mistakes can creep in without you realising. I just had to make him aware of what he was doing and he worked on it hard.”

Practising for perfection

For six days at the NCA, Jadeja would bowl long spells that would sometimes stretch to hour-and-half. The results began to show through the England series when he bowled India to a win on a flat track in Chennai and was the best spinner on view in the first innings against Australia in the Bangalore Test.

Not only did he do his usual role of creating pressure through his accuracy, but his variation in pace and spin was something that stood out. The danger that Jadeja presented made one feel that he was under-bowled in the first innings. Australians’ discomfort was clear with the way they batted against him.

With the ball turning into them, they were worried about bat-pad catches and lbw decisions and began taking risks against him. He varied the pace expertly throughout and reprised his role in the second innings as well, bowling with great control, and allowing Ashwin to reap the benefits.

“As ever, he is singing really well – and Sur be badal raha hai!” says Hirwani. “Jadeja is such a natural bowler that people underestimate him at times. He has great attitude, control, a lovely cricketing instinct about the right line and lengths, and now that he is becoming confident about variation in pace, he would prove a real handful in the coming games. Watch out!”