Ravindra Jadeja launches his own mobile app

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja launched his new mobile application in collaboration with New York-based tech firm, escapeX. Jadeja is the first cricketer of the current Indian cricket team to have his own app.

The new app will enable fans to access Jadeja’s social handles and directly interact with him through the in-app social feed.

This provides an unparalleled experience for his large fan base, who will enjoy unique, engaging and exclusive content from Jadeja and a personal view of his life.

The app will provide unique features like push notifications, featured videos, superstar posts, contests, superfan badges, a subscription service, as well as live broadcasts and chats between Jadeja and his fans.

“It’s an absolute delight to partner with Ravindra Jadeja, an Indian international cricketer who is the number- one ranked Test bowler and is exceptionally engaged and popular with Indian cricket fans. His large base of fans for the first time will be able to get closer to his world and have a deeper level of engagement,” said escapeX CEO, Sephi Shapira.

Jadeja added: “I am excited to launch my app. I always wanted to have my own platform to have a deeper connection with my fans with rich and interesting content. The future lies in deeper engagement with fans, the building of strong communities, and generation of content with the mobile platforms directly delivering the content and engagement. I think my app is tailor-made for my requirements.”

