Ravindra Jadeja is unbelievable, he is a gun in the field too: Virat Kohli

Speaking at the post match presentation Indian skipper Virat Kohli seemed upbeat despite having lost the chance to secure a win. “After loosing the toss we got ourselves into a very good position. Losing the toss here was never easy. Not being able to take the field and watching the opposition get big runs was difficult. But we batted beautifully. We have given our 120 percent and that is what matters.”

Applauding the batting skills of Pujara and Saha Kohli said,” The partnership between Saha and Pujara is the best I have seen. I didn’t think we would be 150 ahead. But the guys wanted to push the barrier, their physical limits and they proved their mental toughness. Pujara is very motivated, and he is really good at batting in this format. This is the best I have watched him bat.” Complementing wicket- keeper Wriddhiman Saha Kohli added, “He did it before in West Indies, in Calcutta as well, and here under pressure, he really stood up for us. I am happy for him because he is such a wonderful guy.”

Kohli also lauded Ravindra Jadeja for his marathon spell of bowling. “It is unbelievable. He is gun in the field too. I have never seen anyone bowl so economically for so long.” Giving credit to the Australian duo of Peter Handscomb and Shaun Marsh Kohli said,” Yesterday after picking up two wickets, we thought we had a good chance, but credit to the two batsmen, they batted really well. Credit to Australia for playing out the draw”.

Meanwhile, Australian captain Steven Smith admitted that it was a nervous last day of Test cricket for his side. “It was a pretty good test. I am proud of the way the boys stuck it out and showed resilience. They played beautifully today. They didn’t look like they would get out for a while. It was crucial for us, at such an important time.”

Speaking about the first innings Smith said,”It was important to score big first-innings run, but didn’t seem enough. We left ourselves a bit short there. 450 was not enough to win this match.” However the skipper also had a word of praise for the comeback men – Glenn Maxwell and Pat Cummins. ” Maxwell was sensational while Pat Cummins, in his first game in a very long time bowled beautifully.”

Smith seemed content with his teams performance and was proud of the way his team played. Praising them he said, “The boys really dug deep. I am really proud. It is a massive game in Dharamsala and we can’t wait to get there.”

