Ravindra Jadeja is going through the best phase of his career, says Umesh Yadav

India paceman Umesh Yadav says an assured place in the Indian Test team has helped him explore his weaknesses and strengths as a bowler which has boosted his confidence. Yadav, who has improved on hitting right line and length consistently, said he has worked hard to cut down his errors after criticism from media.

“I’m doing the same thing but the confidence level is high, having played more matches. And the hard work is paying off. When I was in and out of the team, I was not sure what to do. With more matches, I began realising what to do and what not. I slowly realised my strength and weaknesses. Now I have a better idea,” Yadav said at the press conference.

“A lot was written in the media earlier that I bowl a leg-stump line and concede boundaries on the leg side. I have cut that off in a big way and slowly I got back to my rhythm. Trying to bowl in a best way.”

He was seen bowling a lot of cross seam deliveries and Yadav said the pitch dictates the manner you should bowl.

“Once I understand the wicket, then I figure out if a cross seam ball will be effective or when it can be used an effective ball. It is about understanding the wicket and decide on a cross or upright seam. When I feel the ball can jump up off a length or variable bounce then I bring that into my game.”

On a docile wicket where India’s ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin returned with a solitary wicket, Ravindra Jadeja grabbed his eighth fifer and the key to his success was his consistency in exploiting the roughs, Yadav said.

“He is the kind of bowler whose bowling style suits all kind of wickets. Jaddu is going through the best phase of his career,” Yadav said.

Jadeja toiled hard for his 5/124 as he bowled 49.3 overs that helped India bundle Australia out for 451 before tea on day two of the third cricket Test.

“He has got quite a few five-wicket hauls and bowling really well. The kind of variation he has, he never moves away from his spots and bowls tirelessly at the same spot. If he gets the tiniest of rough, he knows where to pitch it. He is getting his reward.”

Steve Smith scored the only second century of the series, both by him, as he remained unbeaten on a stellar 178 and Yadav said the Aussie captain’s open-up stance derails their bowling plan.

“At times it’s very difficult to bowl against him. You bowl with a particular plan but sometimes he changes his stance, shuffles from leg-stump to off, opening up, sort of affects your plan. You have to keep an eye on him till the last moment and ball accordingly.

India replied strongly with 120/1 in 40 overs with a deficit of 331 runs and Yadav said they were in course to get past the Aussies lead.

“It’s difficult to stop singles on this wicket. They took four and half sessions to score 451, on an average 100 per session. Like we saw today in our batting we scored 120.

“It may look differently but it’s not easy to bowl on this wicket. Once the ball goes in the gap it goes for a boundary. We will try to achieve the target, though it maybe 20-30 runs less or more,” Yadav said.

On the pitch he said: “I don’t think pitch has changed. Still hope for the best. The pitch is easy to bat on. Can’t predict how much the wicket will change, whether it would turn and assist the bowlers more.”

