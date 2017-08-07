Ravindra Jadeja is a precious talent: Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli hailed Ravindra Jadeja’s contribution in the second Test at Colombo.(Source: Reuters) Virat Kohli hailed Ravindra Jadeja’s contribution in the second Test at Colombo.(Source: Reuters)

Team India skipper Virat Kohli has lauded the contribution of Ravindra Jadeja for his terrific all-around performance. Stating that Jadeja is a precious talent, Kohli said, “”Guys who have both abilities are very rare to find. That’s where we think they’re very precious, especially in the longer format because they provide you with great balance,”

“He can give you a very quick 60-70 anywhere at any stage and it can really turn the game… he’s always in the game. I would say he’s a very valuable cricketer for us.”

Speaking of the win and the contribution by his bowlers, Kohli said, “Today we said even if we don’t get wickets early on we are going to enjoy these tough times as well because they really improve you as a side,”

“Success will come your way but you need patience. Very happy that we went through the difficult phases as well and you never get complacent as a side then.”

Jadeja also received special praise from Dinesh Chandimal who deemed as a special bowler and said, ” That is the reason why he is ranked number one in the world ranking. Credit to him for sticking to his plans,

However, Jadeja did not end the Test on a happy note as he was slapped with a one-match ban and a fine for dangerous play by the International Cricket Council (ICC). This effectively rules him out of the final Test starting Saturday in Pallekele.

