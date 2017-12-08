Ravindra Jadeja irked by fan for getting his name wrong

Ravindra Jadeja was angry over a fan getting his name wrong. (Source: AP) Ravindra Jadeja was angry over a fan getting his name wrong. (Source: AP)

Ravindra Jadeja, who is placed second in ICC Rankings for all-rounders in Test and third for Test bowlers, expressed his anger on Twitter on Friday when a fan called him by the wrong name.

Jadeja has played 34 Tests, 136 ODIs and 40 T20Is for India. But the fact that an admirer called him by a wrong name irked the bowling all-rounder, who celebrated his 29th birthday on Wednesday. In his tweet, Jadeja recalled that someone came to compliment him for his bowling in the last match but called him ‘Ajay’.

“Someone came to me and said ‘well ball ajay. you bowled brilliantly in last match.’ Played 9 years of international cricket for country and still ppl dont remember my name,” he wrote in the tweet.

Someone came to me and said“well ball ajay. you bowled brilliantly in last match”.played 9 years of international cricket for country and still ppl dont remember my name.😡😡#stupidity #gavaar — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) 8 December 2017

Jadeja has been India’s match-winner on several occasions in Test cricket. With nine 5-wicket hauls, Jadeja has picked a total of 165 wickets in Tests, 155 dismissals in ODIs as well as 31 in T20Is. He has also scored 1,176 runs in Test cricket at the average of 29.17, 1,914 runs in ODIs at 31.37 and 116 runs in T20Is in 18 innings.

