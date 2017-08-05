Ravindra Jadeja impersonates Murali Kartik’s bowling action, watch video

Ravindra Jadeja picked up his 150th Test wicket on Saturday. (Source: AP) Ravindra Jadeja picked up his 150th Test wicket on Saturday. (Source: AP)

Ravindra Jadeja is popular for running throw his overs in quick time. India’s over-rate has been very healthy when R Ashwin and Jadeja bowl in tandem. With a short run-up and quick arm action that is not complicated, Jadeja is one bowler with a simple action. But, he tried tweaking it on Saturday.

Before the start of play on the third day of the second Test between India and Sri Lanka in Colombo on Saturday, Jadeja was seen bowling at the nets. Present there was also former India left-arm spinner Murali Kartik.

While Kartik was standing besides the pitch, Jadeja was bowling and before one delivery, Jadeja switches to a new bowling action — that of Kartik. He impersonated Kartik and bowled one delivery that went over the stumps.

Jadeja became the fastest to reach 150 Test wickets among left-arm bowlers as he reached the feat in his 32nd Test. He picked up the first wicket of Sri Lanka’s innings on the third day of the Test when he had Dinesh Chandimal caught at square-leg in the fifth over of the day.

Sri Lanka resumed their innings at 50 for 2 and 572 runs behind India’s first innings total of 622 for 9 declared. But, R Ashwin picked up a five-wicket haul, his 26th in Test cricket, as India bowled out Sri Lanka for 183 in the first innings.

India took a lead of 439 runs and enforced follow-on over Sri Lanka. The visitors lead the series 1-0 after winning the Galle Test by 304 runs.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd