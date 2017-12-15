Ravindra Jadeja hits six sixes in an over in Saurashtra Cricket Association tournament

Ravindra Jadeja hit six consecutive sixes in the 15th over of the match. (Source: File) Ravindra Jadeja hit six consecutive sixes in the 15th over of the match. (Source: File)

Ravindra Jadeja achieved a rare feat when he hit six sixes in one over during a recent inter-district T20 tournament match between Jamnagar and Amreli at the Saurashtra Cricket Association stadium. Jadeja, who was representing Jamnagar district, went on to score a whirlwind 154 off just 69 deliveries as his side posted a mammoth 239/6 in 20 overs.

Jadeja’s onslaught began in the 10th over and it was in the 15th over of the match that he hit the six sixes. Nilam Vamja was on the receiving end as he had the unfortunate experience of seeing the ball fly six times over the rope. During his blistering knock, Jadeja hit 10 sixes and 15 fours.

Chasing the target of 240 runs, Amreli could only muster 118/5 in 20 overs. Vishal Vasoya scored 36 while Nilam Vamja made 32 runs. For Jamnagar, Mahendra Jethva was the pick of the bowlers as he took 3 wickets in 4 overs and gave away just 6 runs. Riding on Jadeja’s ton, Jamnagar won the match by 121 runs and secured 4 points.

While the southpaw’s knock has come in an inter-district tourney, it will do his confidence a world of good since he has not been featuring in the one-day set-up of the national side. If he does manage to continue this run of form then it will not be long before we see the return of the all-rounder in the ODI and T20I side.

