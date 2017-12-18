Ravindra Jadeja getting ready for new house ‘Cricket Bungalow’

Ravindra Jadeja’s ‘Cricket Bungalow’. (Source: Jadeja Instagram) Ravindra Jadeja’s ‘Cricket Bungalow’. (Source: Jadeja Instagram)

Ravindra Jadeja is not part of the Indian cricket team which is playing the limit-overs series against Sri Lanka and his domestic team Saurasthra is also not playing Ranji Trophy. But the all-rounder is busy at his home. Jadeja is getting his dream house or rather, dream bungalow ready. In his latest Instagram post, the 29-year old shared an image of himself standing next to a large wooden gate in Jamnagar with the caption, “‘Cricket bungalow’ is getting ready #homesweethome #peace #RajputBoy”

Jadeja has in the past posted many photos of his farm house and also of his horses but this is the first time he has revealed that his is getting a new house which, going by his Instagram post, will be called ‘Cricket Bungalow.’

On Friday, Jadeja hit six sixes in one over during a inter-district T20 tournament match between Jamnagar and Amreli at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium. Jadeja, who was representing Jamnagar district, went on to score a whirlwind 154 off just 69 deliveries as his side posted a mammoth 239/6 in 20 overs.

The southpaw’s knock will do his confidence a world of good since he has not been featuring in the one-day set-up of the national side. Jadeja, who turned 29 earlier this month, has been India’s match-winner on several occasions in Test cricket.

With nine 5-wicket hauls, Jadeja has picked a total of 165 wickets in Tests, 155 dismissals in ODIs as well as 31 in T20Is. He has also scored 1,176 runs in Test cricket at the average of 29.17, 1,914 runs in ODIs at 31.37 and 116 runs in T20Is in 18 innings.

