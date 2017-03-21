Ravindra Jadeja edges R Ashwin as top-ranked ICC Test bowler, Cheteshwar Pujara on to second as batsman

Ravindra Jadeja is the top ICC Test bowler. (Source: Reuters) Ravindra Jadeja is the top ICC Test bowler. (Source: Reuters)

India’s spin-bowling mainstay Ravindra Jadeja has attained the top spot in the list of the Test bowlers after the left-handed spinner bagged a total of 9 wickets in the recently concluded match between India and Australia in Ranchi.

Jadeja scalped a fifer in the first innings while bagged a total of four Australian wickets out of the six in the second innings during the third match of the four-match Test series. The match though ended in a draw with the series squared at 1-1 but Jadeja’s performance was noted by everyone. India will now lock horns with Australia in the fourth clash which would be a decider in Dharamsala.

Earlier, Ravi Ashwin and Jadeja were sharing the helm spot in the list but Jadeja’s significant bowling dismantled Ashwin’s place in the ICC rankings. He has gained seven points after starting joint-first with Ashwin at 892 points. Jadeja has also closed in on a major landmark as his tally of 899 rating points puts him on the brink of becoming only the second India bowler after Ashwin to touch the 900-point mark. Ashwin, who had a highest rating of 904 points, has slipped 37 points behind Jadeja to 862 points after finishing with two wickets in Ranchi.

While Jadeja is now crowned the number one Test bowler by the ICC, Indian batsman Cheteshwar Pujara also got some reasons to celebrate his knock of 202 runs in Ranchi when the Saurashtra batsman climbed to career best second spot in the batting ranks and is now behind Australian captain Steve Smith. He has replaced New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, who is now in fifth place, also slipping behind Joe Root and Virat Kohli.

ICC Rankings – Top 10 batsmen

Steve Smith- 941 points

Cheteshwar Pujara- 861 points

Joe Root – 848 points

Virat Kohli- 826 points

Kane Williamson- 823 points

Azhar Ali- 779 points

Younus Khan- 772 points

David Warner- 768 points

Hashim Amla- 759 points

Quinton de Kock- 758 points

ICC Rankings – Top 10 bowlers

Ravindra Jadeja – 899 points

R Ashwin – 862 points

Rangana Herath – 854 points

Josh Hazlewood – 842 points

James Anderson – 810 points

Stuart Broad – 803 points

Dale Steyn – 803 points

Kagiso Rabada – 802 points

Vernon Philander – 767 points

Neil Wagner – 762 points

