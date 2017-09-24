Ravindra Jadeja dropped, Axar Patel comes back for last two ODIs against Australia

Only in Express
Ravindra Jadeja was selected as cover in the first three ODIs after Axar Patel had twisted his ankle before the series-opener in Chennai.

By: PTI | Published:September 24, 2017 11:56 pm
Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, India vs Australia, Australia tour of India, sports news, cricket, Indian Express Ravindra Jadeja was part of the Indian team as a cover in the first three ODIs and has been dropped for the last two. (Source: AP)
The BCCI selectors included left-arm spinner Axar Patel in the Indian squad for the last two one-dayers of the ongoing series against Australia and dropped Ravindra Jadeja.

Patel had twisted his ankle before the series-opener in Chennai, therefore, the selectors had included Jadeja in the 15-man squad as a cover.

India have already sealed the series with a comfortable five-wicket win over Australia in Indore, rendering the last last two matches inconsequential.

The fourth match will be played in Bengaluru on September 28 while the ODI series will conclude in Nagpur on October 1.

India Squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Ajinkya Rahane, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami and Axar Patel.

