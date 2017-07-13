Ravindra Jadeja didn’t know Shane Warne or why he called him a ‘rockstar’

Ravindra Jadeja saw his daughter for first time after returning from England and West Indies. Ravindra Jadeja saw his daughter for first time after returning from England and West Indies.

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja would be an important member for the Indian team that would be travelling to Sri Lanka later this month. India would play a practice match first before the first Test begins on July 26. The tour comprises of three Test matches, five ODIs and a solitary T20I in a month and a half long tour. Ranked number 1 bowler in Test matches, Jadeja has seen his form dip in the Indian Premier League and then the ICC Champions Trophy as he hasn’t been as effective as he usually is. But all that could change in Sri Lanka and the side would be banking on it.

While speaking of things away from the field of play, Jadeja recalled the moment he was called a “rockstar” by Australian spin legend Shane Warne but he didn’t know what it meant. Further, he didn’t know Warne was a great in Test cricket either. “Then I didn’t know what rockstar meant. When I met Shane Warne for the first time, I didn’t know he was such a great bowler in Test cricket. He used to call me ‘rockstar’, and I used to wonder that I don’t sing any songs, nor do I do anything that I deserved to be called a rockstar,” he said. “I just asked one of my friends why he is calling me a rockstar. He said that maybe because you put too much of zinc on your face (smiles)… I kept working hard on my game and kept improving my skills, whether it was bowling or batting.”

Jadeja, who was in England for the ICC Champions Trophy when his daughter Nidhyana was born, got the first glimpse of the baby when he returned from the England and then West Indies. “It was a special feeling. I don’t realise anything now but as I spend more time with the baby, then I will get more attached. It is a good thing for me and everyone in the family is so happy,” he stated.

