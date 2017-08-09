Ravindra Jadeja credits Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni for top ranking

Ravindra Jadeja eclipsed Shakib Al Hasan as top-ranked Test all rounder. (Source: AP File) Ravindra Jadeja eclipsed Shakib Al Hasan as top-ranked Test all rounder. (Source: AP File)

Ravindra Jadeja became the top ranked Test all rounder in the latest rankings released this past week when he went past Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan. The rise in ranking goes alongside his already top rank as a Test bowler. The rankings were released following India’s win over Sri Lanka in the second Test and England’s win over South Africa in the fourth Test.

Now Jadeja has credited India’s current and former captains Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni for his rise up to the top rankings. Where Dhoni showed confidence in him to nurture him from a batsman who could bowl to Kohli who has made the Saurashtra bowler his go to man. In the second Test against Sri Lanka, he scored an unbeaten 70 runs while also picking up seven wickets – including a fifer in the second innings. This propelled him to 438 rating points in the all-rounder rankings – 7 ratings points more than Shakib. This is only the first time that Jadeja has become the top ranked all rounder in Tests. His batting prowess also saw him rise nine places to 51st in the batting rankings.

He thanked the duo in his tweet which read, “He didn’t forget to thank and mention both the captains in his tweet. “My humble journey 2 be #1 Test AllRounder & bowler was possible due to 2 @msdhoni @imVkohli, my fans & family #bcci #icc #teamindia #rajputboy”.

Although, Jadeja’s celebrations were cut short after being charged for breach of ICC Code of Conduct which resulted in accumulation of demerit points. It meant ‘Jaddu’ will be missing the third and final Test – a dead rubber – of the series. Axar Patel has been announced as his replacement.

