Ranji Trophy 2017-18: Ravindra Jadeja scores ton; rescues Saurashtra against Jammu and Kashmir

Ravindra Jadeja and Sheldon Jackson compiled a stand of 281 runs for the fourth wicket before Jackson was removed for 181 by Waseem Raza.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: October 14, 2017 5:07 pm
Ravindra Jadeja scored hundred against Jammu and Kashmir for Saurashtra.
Saurashtra all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja hit the perfect notes to begin his Ranji Trophy season in a perfect manner after hammering a ton against Jammu and Kashmir in Rajkot on Saturday. Playing in his first Ranji match, Jadeja steadied the ship along with Sheldon Jackson for his side Saurashtra after the hosts were reduced to 59/3 in the 17th over.

The two compiled a total of 281 runs for the fourth wicket before Jackson was removed for 181 by Waseem Raza. Earlier, Saurashtra captain Cheteshwar Pujara won the toss and opted to bat first they ha disappointing start to the innings after losing opener Kishan Parmar for 8. Saurashtra’s new recruit Robin Uthappa and skipper Pujara did provide resistance but a couple of wickets in quick succession did push the home side on backfoot before Jackson and Jadeja came in for their rescue.

The Cheteshwar Pujara-led side ended the first day’s proceedings at 428/4 and Jadeja remained unbeaten at 150 in Rajkot.

Saurashtra won their first match of the competition to grab seven points and sit at the helm in points table in group B.

Jadeja has been out of the Indian side for quite some time as he last played in August 2017 against Sri Lanka in a Test match. He was picked up for the first three ODI matches of the five-match series against Australia but didn’t get a chance to play a single game and was later replaced by Axar Patel for the last two matches.

The left-hander has so far played a total of 81 First-Class matches where he has scored over 4000 runs at an average of 43.63 including the best score of 331 runs to his name.

