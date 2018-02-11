Ravindra Jadeja century guides Saurashtra to 4-wicket win over Jharkhand

Ravindra Jadeja scored a ton against Saurashtra. (Source: Reuters) Ravindra Jadeja scored a ton against Saurashtra. (Source: Reuters)

The Gymkhana Ground at Secunderabad became a batsmen’s paradise as it saw over 650 runs being scored in one day during the Vijay Hazare Trophy match between Jharkhand and Saurashtra. But all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja stole away the limelight as his unbeaten 116-ball 113 anchored Saurashtra to a four-wicket win.

Chasing a target of 330 runs, Robin Uthappa and Samarth Vyas gave Saurashtra a decent start by compiling a 55-run stand for the first wicket. But the two openers were sent back in the hut in quick succession before Cheteshwar Pujara and Jadeja took the onus on themselves and steadied the ship for their side.

Pujara was dismissed for 44 by Shahbaz Nadeem but Jadeja stayed at the crease to take his team over the line. Apart from Jadeja and Pujara, Chirag Jani also chipped in with some runs and his half-century proved crucial in the end.

Earlier, Jharkhand notched up a total of 329/9 in 50 overs. Captain Ishan Kishan and opener Virat Singh began the proceedings well for their side as the two scored 143 for the first wicket. Virat got out for 44 while Ishan missed out on a hundred by just 7 runs as he was out for 93 off Makvana. Sumit Kumar (64) who came in at number three emerged as the second-highest scorer for Jharkhand.

