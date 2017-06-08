Ravindra Jadeja becomes father of a baby girl ahead of India-Sri Lanka clash

Ravindra Jadeja and Reeva Solanki are blessed with a baby girl on Thursday. (Source: Instagram) Ravindra Jadeja and Reeva Solanki are blessed with a baby girl on Thursday. (Source: Instagram)

Ravindra Jadeja already has reasons to celebrate before India look to win their second ICC Champions Trophy 2017 clash against Sri Lanka on Thursday as he becomes father of a baby girl.

All-rounder Jadeja is in England to represent India on Thursday to take forward their Champions Trophy campaign. His wife Reeva Solanki on Thursday gave birth to a baby girl.

The news of the No. 1 Test bowler’s wife expecting broke out in March this year. She was also involved in a minor road accident earlier in the year but was reported safe.

The two tied the knot in April last year. Jadeja put national duty first as he considered being part of the team necessary and ‘more important.’ Jadeja said in an interview to Star Sports, “I had to leave my pregnant wife behind. Family matters a lot to me, but it was also necessary to be part of the team with an important match coming up against Pakistan. Since the family is there to take care of her even they felt that I should play as that’s more important and I decided to do the same.”

Virat Kohli’s team beat arch-rivals Pakistan by 124 runs to open Champions Trophy campaign in style despite rain interruptions at Edgbaston.

