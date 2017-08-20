Ravikumar Samarth, Shreyas Iyer anchor India ‘A’ to 181/3 on day 2 against South Africa ‘A’

India ‘A’ ended second day at 181/3. (Source: CSA Twitter) India ‘A’ ended second day at 181/3. (Source: CSA Twitter)

Ravikumar Samarth and Shreyas Iyer came in to India A’s rescue after the two batsmen scored individual half-centuries in the second and final ‘unofficial’ Test match against South Africa ‘A’. In reply to South Africa’s 322, India began the innings in a decent manner as Samarth and Chatterjee stitched a partnership of 106 runs.

Chatterjee was cleaned up for Piedt for 46 while Samarth went on to score 77 before he was trapped in front of the stumps by Paterson. Captain Karun Nair was the last Indian batsman to be dismissed for 1 before stumps were called. Iyer on the other side is still at the crease at 56.

Earlier, in the day, South Africa continued their first innings from overnight score of 258/5 and lost an early wicket on day 2. Phehlukwayo was removed by Navdeep Saini for 15 after Ishan Kishan took a catch behind the stumps.

Omphile Ramela and Shaun von Berg stitched another partnership of 48 runs for seventh wicket but lost quick wickets to get bowled out for 322 runs. Shahbaz Nadeem eventually returned with figures of 4/118 while Saiani scalped 3 in first innings.

On first day of the match, spin duo of Nadeem and Gowtham put a halt on the scoring rate of South African team as they removed Stephen Cook (98) and skipper Aiden Markram (74) respectively.

India ‘A’ squad for Tests: PK Panchal, Abhinav Mukund, Shreyas Iyer, Ankit Bawne, Karun Nair (Captain), Sudip Chatterjee, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hanuma Vihari, Jayant Yadav, Shahbaz Nadeem, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Aniket Choudhary, Ankit Rajpoot.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd