Ravichandran Ashwin’s grandfather passes away

Ravichandran Ashwin's grandfather S Narayanasamy died due to age-related illness.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: May 29, 2017 5:04 pm
Ravichandran Ashwin lost his grandfather on Saturday due to age-related illness. (Source: AP)

India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin’s grandfather S Narayanasamy passed away at 92 on Saturday.

According to a report by PTI, Narayanaswamy died due to an age-related illness. He is survived by two children and three grandchildren. The last rites were performed on Sunday evening.

Ashwin’s grandfather had a big role to play in his initial years of struggle. A former Souther Railway employee, Narayanaswamy was also a cricket lover.

Ashwin is currently in England for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy, set to begin on June 1. He is eyeing a comeback after a period of two months injury due to a sports hernia. The Rising Pune Supergiant player gave the Indian Premeir League 2017 a miss.

Despite a personal loss, Ashwin did not let it affect his performance against New Zealand as he doned the national colours in the warm-up session.

He claimed a wicket in the six overs bowled in a match won by India by 45 runs. Mohammed Shami (3/47) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3/28) restricted New Zealand for a meagre 189 in 38.4 overs.

Virat Kohli hit an unbeaten 52 off 55 balls before rain stopped play when India were 129 for 3 in 26 overs. The match also saw some brilliant shots by former captain MS Dhoni.

India were however without Yuvraj Singh and Rohit Sharma in the warm-up match. Rohit arrived on Monday and was seen at the practice session of team India.

