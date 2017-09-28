Ravichandran Ashwin’s cricket academy to spread its wings in Chennai

Ravichandran Ashwin is focusing on developing good infrastructure for coaching in Chennai. (Source: File) Ravichandran Ashwin is focusing on developing good infrastructure for coaching in Chennai. (Source: File)

India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin’s Gen-Next Cricket Academy is set to spread its wings, by operating from more centres in Chennai. According to a press release, youngsters can train at select branches of Pon Vidyashram schools in the city from September 30.

The three signature programmes of Gen-Next (Weekend, Vision 20 and High-Performance Centre) would be available for the players to choose from, the release said.

Gen-Next’s chief mentor Ashwin said, “Developing good infrastructure is a part of Gen-Next dream.. As a kid, I knew the kind of hardships my parents went through just to make me get to my coaching centre.”

“If every area has 2-3 good nets, it will bring down the travel time and also ensure youngsters get more time to practice more regularly.. I am sure the new facilities will adhere to the high standards we have set and help players realise their potential,” he added.

Coaching at the Valasaravakkam facility would open from September 30 while that at Injambakkam would open shortly. Coaching at Kolapakkam would start by the end of the year, it added.

