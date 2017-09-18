Ravichandran Ashwin sends help from England, his biggest fan attends India vs Australia ODI in Chennai

Ravichandran Ashwin is not playing in the current ODI series against Australia. (Source: File) Ravichandran Ashwin is not playing in the current ODI series against Australia. (Source: File)

India clinched the first ODI of the five-match series against Australia by 26 runs at Chepauk on Sunday. The fans enjoyed their time at the ground after watching their former CSK captain MS Dhoni’s solid innings of 79 runs but were also left disappointed as they couldn’t see their Chennai lad Ravichandran Ashwin in action on his 31st birthday.

Ashwin is currently playing county cricket in England for Worcestershire. But he did a kind favour to one of his biggest fans in Chennai, P Venkatesan by providing him the hospitality box ticket for India-Australia match. The fan is currently fighting for his life, facing kidney related problem. He will have a transplant surgery in November.

On this kind gesture by Ashwin, Venkatesan expressed his views. “I have only viewed from the galleries. Thanks to the efforts taken by Ashwin’s management team, I am watching the game from the hospitality box. For someone like me it’s a once-in-a-lifetime event. I will never ever forget the courtesy extended by Ashwin,” he was quoted as saying by New Indian Express.

According to the Times of India, Ashwin said in a statement, this is a part of ‘The Ashwin Foundation’, which aims to ‘bring smile’ on faces. He also said, “We are definitely not doing this for publicity. It is the part of our endeavor at The Ashwin Foundation to put a smile on faces. Every request or friendly demand cannot be met with a positive response but we do the best we can. Venkat is a genuine cricket lover and this is the least we could do for him.”

Venkatesan who watches India’s match on regular basis at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, was hoping to see Ashwin play against Australia. “I saw the Test match where he bowled beautifully. I wanted to see him in action on his birthday. A bit disappointed but no doubt but if India wins I will be fine.”, Venkatesan concluded.

