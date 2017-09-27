Only in Express

Ravichandran Ashwin scores maiden half century in county cricket

Ravichandran Ashwin struck his first half century in county cricket on day two of the division two match between Worcestershire and Durham in Worcester.

By: PTI | Published:September 27, 2017 12:58 am
Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravichandran Ashwin hundred, Worcestershire, Durham, sports news, cricket, Indian Express Ashwin is playing his fourth game ever since making his county debut last month. (Source: AP)
Top News

Ravichandran Ashwin struck his first half century in county cricket on day two of the division two match between Worcestershire and Durham in Worcester.

Ashwin, with 82 off 130 balls, turned out out to be the highest-scorer in Worcestershire’s innings which ended at 335 all out in 90.2 overs.

The other two who scored half centuries were Joe Clarke (65) and Ed Barnard (75).

Ashwin, who has been officially ‘rested’ by the Indian selectors for the ongoing ODI series against Australia, is playing his fourth game ever since making his county debut last month.

In the previous three outings, the off-spinner took 13 wickets including a five-wicket haul against Gloucestershire.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Express Adda

    Best of Express

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
    • Zone A
    • Zone B
    No.
    Team
    P
    W
    L
    D
    Pts

    Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
    Sep 26, 201721:00 IST
    Thyagaraj Sports Complex, Delhi
    34
    Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 95
    FT
    36
    Patna Pirates beat Dabang Delhi K.C. (36-34)
    Sep 27, 201720:00 IST
    Thyagaraj Sports Complex, Delhi
    VS
    Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 96
    Sep 27, 201721:00 IST
    Thyagaraj Sports Complex, Delhi
    VS
    Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 97

    Performing at home makes you feel like hero... this generation misses it 