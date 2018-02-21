R Ashwin hopeful of ‘massive change’ as Kamal Haasan launches party

R Ashwin commted on Kamal Haasan’s foray into politics. (Source: Express photos) R Ashwin commted on Kamal Haasan’s foray into politics. (Source: Express photos)

India off-spinner R Ashwin shared his cagey expectations as superstar Kamal Haasan got ready to launch his political party on Wednesday. Making his entry into politics, Haasan will embark on a state-wide tour on Wednesday and meet multiple stakeholders.

The Chennai-born bowler took to Twitter and wrote, “A day where another superstar actor from TN launches his political party this evening. The political landscape is set for a massive change? #KamalHaasan” in anticipation of another superstar from the entertainment industry making a foray into politics.

Haasan’s roadshow begins on Wednesday from the house of late former President Abdul Kamal in Rameswaram and then travels to Ramanathapuram, his hometown, before the caravan culminates in Madurai. In Madurai he will announce the name of the political party, launch its flag and the guiding principles. Through the day he is expected to address three public meetings before the eventual Madurai rally.

Ashwin made his First Class debut for Tamil Nadu in 2006 and represented Chennai Super Kings for eight years in the IPL. CSK’s suspension from the IPL for a two-year period saw him ply his trade for the Rising Pune Supegiant. Ash will now turn up in the colours of Kings XI Punjab after being picked up in the IPL 2018 Auction.

The spinner is extremely vocal when it comes to Twitter. He uses the medium to opine over societal issues, sports but also draws criticism for it at times. Most recently, he was involved in a Twitter spat with Herschelle Gibbs which he later tried to brush off as a joke. That is not it, in the past he has had differences with fans which he’s handled rather poorly.

