R Ashwin draws flak for comparing CSK return to Manchester United tragedy

Ravichandran Ashwin compared CSK’s return to Manchester United plane-crash tragedy. (Source: Express Archive) Ravichandran Ashwin compared CSK’s return to Manchester United plane-crash tragedy. (Source: Express Archive)

R Ashwin in an interview this past week compared the return of Chennai Super Kings to Indian Premier League (IPL) to Manchester United’s Munich air disaster when their plane crashed in 1958. His comments, that were perceived as insensitive, drew social media ire, after which he posted a clarification on Twitter.

In an interview to the Times of India, Ashwin said that the value of CSK has increased over the last two years despite being suspended following the spot-fixing and betting scandal that hit the league in 2013. “I think the two-year hiatus for CSK probably increases its value much like what it did for Manchester United when the air crash happened (in 1958 when eight of their players died). I don’t know if it’s in the same league but surely people in Chennai and fans across the world are waiting for CSK to return. I hope it turns out to be a good comeback,” he said. Manchester United had lost eight players in the mentioned plane crash.

After getting trolled for the comparison of the IPL team’s return to a tragedy, Ashwin clarified by posting a response on his official Twitter handle that he only meant that the break will make fans turn up in huge numbers. He posted three tweets saying, “Guys please take the reporting with a pinch of salt with respect to the Munich tragedy and CSK. All I said was the break will make the fans turn up in numbers when the come back happens. Not required to blow it out of context.”

“Now all those who hate me, please get off my mentions, we will catch-up sometime later when I get misquoted again. Thanks.”

Guys please take the reporting with a pinch of salt with respect to the Munich tragedy and CSK. All I said was the break will make the .. — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) 19 July 2017

Fans turn up in numbers when the come back happens. Not required to blow it out of context. — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) 19 July 2017

Now all those who hate me, please get off my mentions, we will catch-up sometime later when I get misquoted again. Thanks🙏 — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) 19 July 2017

Ashwin spoke on a possible comeback for the Chennai side. Earlier, Mahendra Singh Dhoni had uploaded a picture of himself in his old CSK jersey, sending fans into frenzy.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd