Ravichandran Ashwin denies jibe at VK Sasikala amid Tamil Nadu political controversy

R Ashwin and Team India are readying for the one-off Test against Bangladesh followed by the series against Australia. (Source: PTI File) R Ashwin and Team India are readying for the one-off Test against Bangladesh followed by the series against Australia. (Source: PTI File)

India off-spinner R Ashwin has denied he was chipping in with a tongue-in-cheek comment on the crisis and controversy into the Tamil Nadu chief ministerial merry-go-round. O Panneerselvam had announced his resignation from the Chief Minister’s post of Tamil Nadu, citing “personal reasons”, while proposing VK Sasikala’s name as the leader of the AIDMK. With the move to step down, it is expected that the long-time companion of former CM and AIADMK chief J Jayalaithaa will soon take oath as chief minister of the state.

Many took aim at Sasikala and her lack of capabilities in handling the role of being chief minister of a state. There was constant criticism and questions raised over Chinnamma’s ability to handle the responsibilities that come along with the role.

On Monday morning, it seemed like India cricketer R Ashwin was also wading into the discussion but in a funny way. He tweeted, “To all the youngsters in TN, 234 job opportunities to open up shortly.” Incidentally, Tamil Nadu has 234 seats in the Assembly up for grabs.

However, as more and more reports claimed he was expressing his opinion on the political matter, the bowler distanced himself from the controversy. At the same time, he suggested that it was only a job creation drive and things were being twisted for the narrative. He tweeted, “Guys please cool it down, it is a job creation drive.Nothing to do with Politics. #howmuchtwisting”

To all the youngsters in TN, 234 job opportunities to open up shortly. — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) 6 February 2017

Guys please cool it down, it is a job creation drive.Nothing to do with Politics.#howmuchtwisting 😂 — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) 6 February 2017

Ashwin and Team India are readying for the one-off Test against Bangladesh in Hyderabad that begins on Feb 9 with the much expected series against Australia to follow later in the month.