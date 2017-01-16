Ravichandran Ashwin can’t break his ODI drought

‘Ash’ has been unable to add to his ODI wickets tally since picking up the wicket of Glenn Maxwell. (Source: Express file) ‘Ash’ has been unable to add to his ODI wickets tally since picking up the wicket of Glenn Maxwell. (Source: Express file)

As India began 2016, off spinner R Ashwin’s ODI record stood at 99 matches and 140 wickets to his name. This ensured he was a top name in bowling charts but compare that to his Test numbers, he was still some distance away.

When the year began, he picked two wickets in Perth to push his wickets tally to 142 wickets. And that’s how it has remained ever since. ‘Ash’ has been unable to add to his ODI wickets tally since picking up the wicket of Glenn Maxwell.

Ashwin has played two ODIs since that day in Perth – against Australia in Brisbane and then against England in Pune on Sunday night. At the Gabba, Ashwin bowled 10 overs while conceding 60 runs but failed to pick up a wicket. Now, against England, he bowled eight overs in tandem with Ravindra Jadeja and conceded 63 runs without picking up a wicket.

Ashwin, who’s best figures in ODIs are 4/25 against the UAE in the 2015 World Cup, has been India’s mainstay figure in the bowling department. His bowling prowess last year helped him win the ICC Test bowler and Cricketer of the Year Awards.

The bowler was not in the team for the final three ODIs in tour of Australia where the idea was to employ seamers and make the most of non-turning tracks. Thereafter, India played T20s across the year in preparation for the World T20. It began with three T20s in Australia, three against Sri Lanka, Asia Cup, World T20 and warm-up matches. Thereafter, too, India played T20s against Zimbabwe, against West Indies in Florida.

He wasn’t named in the squad for tour of Zimbabwe with youngsters getting some much needed exposure under the guidance of MS Dhoni. In the recent ODIs against New Zealand, he was rested alongside Jadeja in preparation for the England and Australia tours.

