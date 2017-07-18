Ravi Shastri’s ‘core team’: Sanjay Bangar assistant coach, Bharat Arun bowling coach, R Sridhar fielding coach

Ravi Shastri revealed his ‘core team’ till the 2019 World Cup. Ravi Shastri revealed his ‘core team’ till the 2019 World Cup.

India head coach Ravi Shastri announced his “core coaching team” for the next two years. On expected lines, Bharat Arun was appointed as bowling coach while R Sridhar was appointed fielding coach. Former batting coach Sanjay Bangar will be the assistant coach till the 2019 World Cup.

While interacting with the media, Shastri said that he was very clear who is core team will be and this is what he wanted. The confusion regarding Zaheer Khan and Rahul Dravid roles continues as there was no clarity over their role with the team. The former India cricketers were earlier appointed as batting and bowling mentors respectively.

Shastri thanked Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) for the job and said it was an honour to be head coach of the Indian cricket team.

More to follow!

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd