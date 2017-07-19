Ravi Shastris, Anil Kumbles will come and go, fabric of the team remains: India head coach

Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli at the press conference on Wednesday. (Source: Twitter) Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli at the press conference on Wednesday. (Source: Twitter)

India head coach Ravi Shastri and India captain Virat Kohli addressed the media on Wednesday in which Shastri said that coaches will come and go bu the team’s fabric will remain.

Shastri said at the conference, “I have matured immensely. I don’t carry any baggage. Fabric of Indian cricket team will remain. Shastris and Kumbles will come and go.”

On the much-talked about coach-captain relationship, Kohli said, “I only have bat in my hand. Lots of speculation fly around, I don’t have control over that.”

Shastri even spoke on the newly appointed bowling coach of India – Bharat Arun. “There is track record, 15 yrs he has been coaching. It’s excellent. He knows these boys better than I do,” said Shastri. “If Arun was a Test cricketer, then you would have put him up there.”

India is set to leave for the tour of Sri Lanka where they will play a three-match Test series, five ODIs and a T20 match.

India squad: Virat Kohli (C), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Rohit Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhimann Saha (wk), Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Abhinav Mukund.

