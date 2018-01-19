Ravi Shastri wants Indian fans to watch Cheteshwar Pujara ‘henceforth’

Ravi Shastri is also leaving no stone unturned to lift the spirit of the Indian side. (Source: Twitter) Ravi Shastri is also leaving no stone unturned to lift the spirit of the Indian side. (Source: Twitter)

The Indian team is undergoing a tough phase in the rainbow nation after losing the Freedom Series to South Africa at Centurion Park on Tuesday. However, Virat Kohli and his men will definitely look to bounce back in the next Test at Wanderers and prove their mettle as the number one Test side. Coach Ravi Shastri is also leaving no stone unturned to lift the spirit of the side and on Friday tweeted a picture with Cheteshwar Pujara and asked fans across the world to watch out for his boy.

In his tweet, Shastri can be seen clutching a statue of a baby leopard along with Pujara. “Don’t laugh like us. Watch my boy henceforth,” Shastri captioned the picture, probably hinting that Pujara will be as quick as a cheetah whilst running between the wickets.

Don’t laugh like us. Watch my boy henceforth. pic.twitter.com/7zn8H9RFSC — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) January 19, 2018

In the second Test, Pujara had a horrendous outing after he was run out in both the innings of the match. However, with it, Pujara etched his name in history books as the only Indian batsman to have been run out in both innings of a Test match. After his dismissal, the team’s head coach Ravi Shastri looked quite upset. But on Friday Shastri seemed to be in a much more cheerful mode.

