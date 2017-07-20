Ravi Shastri ‘unites again’ with Team India; see pics

Ravi Shastri will begin his coaching tenure with Indian team during Sri Lanka series. (Source: PTI) Ravi Shastri will begin his coaching tenure with Indian team during Sri Lanka series. (Source: PTI)

Ravi Shastri is back in the Indian dressing room after the former all-rounder was appointed as head coach earlier this month. Shastri grabbed the position after getting interviewed by Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising of Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman. The Virat Kohli-led side on Wednesday took the flight to Sri Lanka which would be Shastri’s first assignment after his appointment. The coach took to social media and wrote, “Great to unite with the boys again. Feels like yesterday #TeamIndia.”

Shastri has earlier worked with the side when he was appointed as Team Director in 2014 and held the position till the conclusion of World T20 2016. India are now touring Sri Lanka for three Tests, five ODIs and a T20I.

Apart from Ravi Shastri, Bharat Arun was appointed as bowling coach while Sanjay Bangar would now provide the services of assistant coach and R Sridhar will continue as fielding coach for the side.

The three-match Test series is scheduled to begin from July 26 at the Galle international stadium and will be followed by the second Test in Colombo beginning August 3. The third and final Test will be in Kandy from August 12. The ODI series is set commence from August 20.

Schedule of India’s Tour of Sri Lanka 2017:

1st Test: July 26-30

Venue: Galle

2nd Test: August 3-7

Venue: Colombo

3rd Test: August 12-16

Venue: Kandy.

1st ODI: August 20

Venue: Dambulla

2nd ODI: August 24

Venue: Kandy

3rd ODI: August 27

Venue: Kandy

4th ODI: August 31

Venue: Colombo

5th ODI: September 3

Venue: Colombo

Only T20I: September 6

Venue: Colombo

India’s Squad:

Virat Kohli (capt.), Shikhar Dhawan, K. L. Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-capt.), Rohit Sharma, R Ashwin, R Jadeja, W Saha (wk), Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav and Abhinav Mukund.

